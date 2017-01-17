Bangor physical therapy clinic expands into Brewer
Performance Physical Therapy and Sports Rehab provides awareness, education, opportunities and support to the general public resulting in the acquisition of healthy lifestyle habits without injuries Injuries are assessed through symptoms, body mechanics, and posture. Pain-reducing steps are initiated through a variety of individualized methods such as ice, heat, ultrasound, electrical stimulation and manual therapy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12)
|Jan 12
|WMN
|61
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Inquisitor
|2
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an...
|Nov '16
|PeanutButtercup
|7
|I hate Zooey Deschanel (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Persona
|13
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Nov '16
|clintna dean
|333
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC