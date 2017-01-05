Bangor officer receives police community service award
The Bangor Police Department has named its community relations officer as the recipient of its 2016 Chief Don Winslow Community Service Award. Besides working to strengthen the bonds between the police department and the community, Officer Jason McAmbley has served as the department's training officer, is a certified firearms instructor and is assigned to the special response team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Inquisitor
|2
|JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12)
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|59
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an...
|Nov '16
|PeanutButtercup
|7
|I hate Zooey Deschanel (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Persona
|13
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Nov '16
|clintna dean
|333
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC