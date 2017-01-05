Bangor doesn't need a parking lot in front of its public parking garage
When the city of Bangor began to consider how to remake Pickering Square early last year , it set out four goals to guide this work for the downtown spot that is home to the city's bus depot, parking garage and a small open space. Those goals were improving the experience for bus users, improving it for those who park in the Pickering Square Garage, strengthening the pedestrian connection between downtown Bangor and the waterfront, and ensuring that Pickering Square is used as a public space for events and recreation.
