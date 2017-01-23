Bangor crack dealer who sold drugs with child in home gets five years

A former Bangor man who admitted to dealing crack and allowing gang members from New Haven, Connecticut, to sell crack from his Sanford Street apartment while his young son was home will spend the next five years behind bars. Wendell White, 52, of Rumford was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge John Woodcock to 60 months in prison and three years of supervised released with required drug testing.

