Bangor city councilor was paid $5K to stump for Mass. casino with ties to Shawn Scott
For the second time in nearly 14 years, Bangor City Councilor David Nealley was paid to advocate for a casino tied to Shawn Scott, the gaming magnate who bankrolled a campaign to kick off what became Hollywood Slots and who is linked to another bid to get voters to allow a third Maine casino. Nealley was paid $4,926.92 to take part in two September 2016 debates in which he supported a referendum asking Massachusetts voters to allow a casino license for a slots parlor in Revere, just north of Boston.
