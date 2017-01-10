Bangor-area residents protest Collins introduction of Jeff Sessions at AG hearing
As part of a statewide campaign, voters walked up Harlow Street on Tuesday morning to visit the Bangor office of Sen. Susan Collins to protest her support for and introduction of Sen. Jeff Sessions for Attorney General. As part of a statewide campaign, voters walked up Harlow Street on Tuesday morning to visit the Bangor office of Sen. Susan Collins to protest her support for and introduction of Sen. Jeff Sessions for Attorney General.
