Auditions for Bangor Area Children's ...

Auditions for Bangor Area Children's Choir

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

The Youth Chorale and Treble Choir of the Bangor Area Children's Choir are accepting new members during the month of January. Prospective new members may audition on Saturday, January 7 at 3:00 pm at St. John's Episcopal Church, 225 French Street, Bangor or may email the Artistic Director - [email protected] to arrange a private audition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the real truth about the jews Dec 31 Inquisitor 2
JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12) Dec 21 Inquisitor 59
truth about israel and the jews Dec 13 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an... Nov '16 PeanutButtercup 7
I hate Zooey Deschanel (Mar '12) Nov '16 Persona 13
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) Nov '16 clintna dean 333
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Penobscot County was issued at January 03 at 4:05AM EST

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,503 • Total comments across all topics: 277,562,936

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC