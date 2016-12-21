Auditions for Bangor Area Children's Choir
The Youth Chorale and Treble Choir of the Bangor Area Children's Choir are accepting new members during the month of January. Prospective new members may audition on Saturday, January 7 at 3:00 pm at St. John's Episcopal Church, 225 French Street, Bangor or may email the Artistic Director - [email protected] to arrange a private audition.
