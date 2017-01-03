Annual commemoration of Martin Luther King at St. John's Episcopal in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine - An annual commemoration of the life and witness of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 225 French St., with the Right Rev. Stephen T. Lane, Episcopal Bishop of Maine.
