AG: LePage needs legislative approval to build mental health unit
Attorney General Janet Mills has thrown a new monkey wrench into Gov. Paul LePage's proposal to build a mental health unit in Bangor without legislative approval. Mills, a Democrat, said in a Jan. 24 memo to members of the Legislature's Appropriations Committee that the Republican governor's administration doesn't have the authority to move forward with the project alone.
