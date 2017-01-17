A snowy, slick Wednesday morning commute for central and southern Maine
Travel Wednesday over much of the western half of Maine is likely to be slick from overnight snowfall. Snowfall rates as much as 1"+ per hour at times may make driving treacherous for many areas in time for the morning commute.
