5th Annual Bangor Humanities Day, January 28
Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. University of Maine Humanities Center brings a day of public humanities to downtown Bangor for a fun winter event! For our five year anniversary, UMHC is teaming up with the Bangor Public Library, the Discovery Museum, UMaine Museum of Art, Nocturnem Draft Haus, and The Rock and Art Shop as host locations. In addition to acting as a host, the Bangor Public Library will also be providing programming related to the history of Bangor.
