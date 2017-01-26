5 Things To Do This Weekend, Jan. 27-...

5 Things To Do This Weekend, Jan. 27-29: Everybody wants a piece of the pie

No worries though; here we go for this weekend! On Friday night, entertainment happening in the Bangor area includes KGFREEZE, Dead Elect and Wait at the Central Gallery, rockers Stone Free at Paddy's Murphy's, it's vinyl night at Nocturnem Drafthaus, and the Tyler Healy Band at the Sea Dog, while up in Orono, roots trio Happy Folk are at Black Bear Brewing, rockers Wyld Lyfe are at Woodman's, and violinist/songwriter Rhett Pride plays at Minsky Recital Hall on the UMaine campus at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the Northside Ramblers are at Paddy's, the Shawn Mercer Band is at Nocturnem, and up in Orono, it's blazing beats DJ night at Woodman's, and in Old Town, jam band Fish Jug is at the Boomhouse.

