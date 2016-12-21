Winter storm socks U.S. New England region, snaps power lines
A sidewalk plow and a street plow work to clear a neighborhood in Bangor, Maine, U.S. December 30, 2016. A winter storm lashed New England with heavy snow and high winds on Friday, cutting power lines as some areas were blanketed with more than 24 inches of snow, the U.S. National Weather Service said.
