United Way of Eastern Maine Announces New President and CEO
In a unanimous vote on November 23, the United Way of Eastern Maine Board of Directors named Shirar Wilder Patterson as the organization's Chief Executive Officer and President. Patterson will take the helm starting on January 1, 2017 following the retirement of longtime president and CEO, John Kuropchak who will retire on December 31, 2016 after a 35-year career in health and human services.
