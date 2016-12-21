United Insurance supports Sarah's House in lieu of client holiday gifts
The employees of United Insurance in Bangor made a decision this year to forego giving holiday gifts to clients and decided instead to support local non-profits and charities. Other United Insurance offices are following the same practice and together they will contribute seven thousand dollars to worthy causes throughout their service area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
