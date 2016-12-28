UMaine planetarium director selected ...

UMaine planetarium director selected for starry international role

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Students on a field trip watch a presentation about stars at the Emera Astronomy Center and Jordan Planetarium at the University of Maine last week. Shawn Laatsch, director of the Emera Astronomy Center and Jordan Planetarium at the University of Maine, will start his role as president of the International Planetarium Society in January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the real truth about the jews Dec 25 LEX LUTHER 1
JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12) Dec 21 Inquisitor 59
truth about israel and the jews Dec 13 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an... Nov 30 PeanutButtercup 7
I hate Zooey Deschanel (Mar '12) Nov '16 Persona 13
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) Nov '16 clintna dean 333
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Penobscot County was issued at December 29 at 2:40AM EST

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,995 • Total comments across all topics: 277,416,779

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC