The opioid epidemic is a public health menace. It's time for this tragedy to end.
Seventy-eight people die every day in the United States from an opioid overdose , and, on average, one of these people dying each day is from Maine. It is nothing less than shocking that a public health menace is killing a person everyday in our state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12)
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|59
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an...
|Nov 30
|PeanutButtercup
|7
|I hate Zooey Deschanel (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Persona
|13
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Nov '16
|clintna dean
|333
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
|Why are openly gay men such emotional cripples? (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|19
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC