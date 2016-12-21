State Street water main break
Around 10:30 Sunday night the Bangor Water District got a phone call about a broken water main. They say the break was caused by old pipes and not by the frost and cold temperatures underground, though above ground the water caused some icy conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVII.
