Snow set to hit Bangor hard in this winter's first nor'easter
A shift in the track of this winter's first nor'easter will blanket the Bangor area with up to 7A1 2 inches of snow - nearly double an earlier prediction - and buffet coastal areas of Maine with winds up to 60 mph, a National Weather Service meteorologist said Thursday. The weather service revised early snowfall predictions, which had up to 4 inches of snow falling in Bangor by noon at Friday, to an expected 5A1 2 to 7 A1 2 inches, said Rich Norton, a meteorologist with the weather service office in Caribou.
