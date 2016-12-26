Report: Pedestrian struck by car in Brewer dies
A local woman struck by a car Friday evening while crossing Eastern Avenue died on Christmas Day from her injuries, according to the Brewer Police Department. Louise Park, 91, of Brewer was crossing the road about 5:30 p.m. Friday when she was hit by a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Lori Fidler, 56, of Brewer.
