Presque Isle officer shot, killed man in self-defense, AG says

A Presque Isle police officer acted in self-defense and "reasonably believed" there was a threat to himself or others when he shot and killed an intoxicated man who was armed with a knife last May, the state attorney general has concluded. In the early evening of Saturday, May 7, Presque Isle police officer Lucas Hafford shot 26-year-old Derek Sam of Caribou in an encounter on Main Street in Presque Isle.

