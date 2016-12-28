Phoenix rising: Puppy dragged behind truck gets adopted, lives on family farm
Phoenix, the pit bull puppy that was dragged behind a pickup truck in June of 2016, has been living a happy life on a farm after being adopted by Colby Walker. Walker has other rescue animals on her farm that Phoenix is fitting in well with, including the horses.
