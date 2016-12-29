Maine businessman Woodrow Cross turns...

Maine businessman Woodrow Cross turns 100, not looking to stop working

Woodrow Cross gets a bit choked up as employees sing "Happy Birthday" to him during his 100th birthday celebration on Thursday at the headquarters of Cross Insurance, a business he started more than six decades ago, in Bangor. Cross hasn't stopped working since he started selling seed out of a wagon strapped to his pony in 1923.

