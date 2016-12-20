It's not just about sidewalks: Bangor plans to make city friendlier for walkers, cyclists
Footprints are seen in the snow along the road on Hogan Road in Bangor Friday where there are no sidewalks for pedestrians to walk. Footprints are seen in the snow along the road on Hogan Road in Bangor last week where there are no sidewalks for pedestrians to walk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12)
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|59
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an...
|Nov 30
|PeanutButtercup
|7
|I hate Zooey Deschanel (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Persona
|13
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Nov '16
|clintna dean
|333
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
|Why are openly gay men such emotional cripples? (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|19
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC