How cosmetic surgery can be part of a...

How cosmetic surgery can be part of a healthy life for aging Mainers

When David Mouland summited Katahdin last year, he carried along some extra baggage as a reminder of some baggage he'd lost. The 57-year-old Ellsworth auto shop owner has lost 241 pounds since 2011, and a photo of him holding his old size 56 pants on top of Maine's highest peak is his reminder of that journey.

