Giacomo's in downtown Bangor has closed; owner plans to renovate, re-open in spring
Downtown Bangor denizens were likely surprised over the holiday weekend to discover that coffee and sandwich shop Giacomo's was closed, with paper up over the windows and little notice given to customers or staff. Though word spread via social media that the business was closed for good, owner Brett Settle said on Tuesday morning that that was not the case - Giacomo's is closed for renovations and will reopen at some point in the coming months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Sun
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12)
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|59
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an...
|Nov 30
|PeanutButtercup
|7
|I hate Zooey Deschanel (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Persona
|13
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Nov '16
|clintna dean
|333
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC