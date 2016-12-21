Giacomo's in downtown Bangor has closed; owner plans to renovate, re-open in spring

Downtown Bangor denizens were likely surprised over the holiday weekend to discover that coffee and sandwich shop Giacomo's was closed, with paper up over the windows and little notice given to customers or staff. Though word spread via social media that the business was closed for good, owner Brett Settle said on Tuesday morning that that was not the case - Giacomo's is closed for renovations and will reopen at some point in the coming months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.