Downtown Countdown promises music, dance, food and fun in Bangor

Thursday Dec 22

Downtown Countdown Festival New Year's Eve celebration will be presented by Launchpad 6 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Dec. 31, in Downtown Bangor. Events will include live ice sculpture carving, heated Main Stage music and dance tent on Broad Street, food vendors, music by local musicians, dancing, improvisational comedy, 5K road race, youth-friendly activities, ball drop countdown and more.

