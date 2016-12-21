Department of Labor Offering Workplace Safety Classes in January
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 22, 2016 Media Contact: Julie Rabinowitz, 621-5009 Class registration or 1-877-SAFE 345 AUGUSTA-The Maine Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Standards is hosting its no-charge safety courses for employers and employees throughout January. Visit the class registration page at www.safetyworksmaine.gov or call 1-877-SAFE 345 to register for any class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Maine.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12)
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|59
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an...
|Nov 30
|PeanutButtercup
|7
|I hate Zooey Deschanel (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Persona
|13
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Nov '16
|clintna dean
|333
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
|Why are openly gay men such emotional cripples? (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|19
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC