Crews work overnight to fix water main leak in downtown Bangor
A public works crew toiled all Christmas night in downtown Bangor to fix a leak in an old water pipe that caused some minor flooding on State Street. The leak was in a service connection to one of the old buildings on State Street, across from the Thomas School of Dance, according to Kyle Killip, assistant engineer with the Bangor Water District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Sun
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12)
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|59
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an...
|Nov 30
|PeanutButtercup
|7
|I hate Zooey Deschanel (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Persona
|13
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Nov '16
|clintna dean
|333
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC