Connecticut man sentenced for selling crack in case involving escape, Bangor prostitution

A Connecticut man who escaped from a halfway house in order to sell crack cocaine in Maine got extra time tacked onto his federal sentence for his role as a "pimp" to drug-addicted Bangor women, who sold sex in exchange for drugs, U.S. Attorney Thomas Delahanty announced Thursday. "It is bad enough to be selling drugs, but it is a different magnitude of evil to be involved in selling human beings," U.S. District Judge John Woodcock told D'Hati Coleman during his Thursday sentencing for drug dealing, according to a U.S. attorney's office press release.

