Community helps to provide 700 gifts to homeless youth
Hundreds of homeless kids will have something special to unwrap this weekend thanks to an incredible outpouring of community support. Each year businesses, churches, schools and community members partner with the Maslow Project to provide holiday gifts to kids in need.
