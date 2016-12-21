Christmas Day Service
Rev. Mark A Doty will be reading "Christmas Day in the Morning" by Pearl S Buck, at the 10 a.m. service at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, at the corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor on Sunday, December 25. Kathy Jellison, organist and choir director, will be leading the congregants in carol singing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12)
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|59
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an...
|Nov 30
|PeanutButtercup
|7
|I hate Zooey Deschanel (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Persona
|13
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Nov '16
|clintna dean
|333
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
|Why are openly gay men such emotional cripples? (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|19
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC