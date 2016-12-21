Christmas Day Service

Rev. Mark A Doty will be reading "Christmas Day in the Morning" by Pearl S Buck, at the 10 a.m. service at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, at the corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor on Sunday, December 25. Kathy Jellison, organist and choir director, will be leading the congregants in carol singing.

