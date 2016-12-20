Bangor leaders talk Pickering Square changes
A team of city staffers has developed four options for the City Council to consider regarding possible renovations of Pickering Square. Option 2 is very similar to option 1 with a slightly different design for the separate new bus facilities to the southwest of the parking garage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12)
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|59
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an...
|Nov 30
|PeanutButtercup
|7
|I hate Zooey Deschanel (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Persona
|13
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Nov '16
|clintna dean
|333
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
|Why are openly gay men such emotional cripples? (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|19
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC