Anne Conners , president of the Maine Public Health Association, and Jamie Comstock , health promotion manager for the City of Bangor's Public Health Department, with the award for the 2016 Public Health Program of Excellence during the MPHA's annual meeting at the University of Southern Maine on October 18, 2016 The Community Health Leadership Board is gaining award-winning recognition for our efforts to promote awareness and action to help decrease the epidemic of opiate substance abuse in the Bangor region of Maine. Earlier this quarter the CHLB earned two awards.

