"A Force More Powerful to be Shown in...

"A Force More Powerful to be Shown in Bangor

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Bangor Daily News

The desegregation of Nashville's lunch counters is documented in this film to commemorate the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. A Force More Powerful will be shown on Friday, January 13th at 6:30 p.m. at Peace and Justice Center of Eastern Maine 96 Harlow Street, Suite 100; Bangor, ME 04401, The showing is free and open to the public and will be followed by a discussion.It is part of a commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday weekend. Co-Sponsored by the Bangor Racial and Economic Justice Coalition Inspired by his studies in India of Ghandi's work, as well as the Montgomery Alabama bus boycott led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the real truth about the jews 16 hr Inquisitor 2
JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12) Dec 21 Inquisitor 59
truth about israel and the jews Dec 13 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an... Nov '16 PeanutButtercup 7
I hate Zooey Deschanel (Mar '12) Nov '16 Persona 13
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) Nov '16 clintna dean 333
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,577 • Total comments across all topics: 277,507,682

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC