"A Force More Powerful to be Shown in Bangor

The desegregation of Nashville's lunch counters is documented in this film to commemorate the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. A Force More Powerful will be shown on Friday, January 13th at 6:30 p.m. at Peace and Justice Center of Eastern Maine 96 Harlow Street, Suite 100; Bangor, ME 04401, The showing is free and open to the public and will be followed by a discussion.It is part of a commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday weekend. Co-Sponsored by the Bangor Racial and Economic Justice Coalition Inspired by his studies in India of Ghandi's work, as well as the Montgomery Alabama bus boycott led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.