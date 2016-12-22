5 Things To Do This Weekend, Dec. 23-...

5 Things To Do This Weekend, Dec. 23-25: Closed for the holidays

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Bangor Daily News

This will be an unsurprisingly abbreviated edition of your weekly 5 Things roundup, as Saturday and Sunday will be occupied with Christmas Eve and Day, Hannukah begins on Saturday as well, everything is closed, and there's a good chance you're enjoying yourself with friends and family 1. Bangor. Friday night at Paddy Murphy's local bar band institution Magnetic North plays its LAST SHOW EVER, so it's bound to be a wild and wacky time.

