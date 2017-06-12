Thick-headed lizards, knife-tooth tig...

Thick-headed lizards, knife-tooth tigers and reptiles - oh my

The Bandera Natural History Museum is an educational oasis tucked away on 8A1 2 acres at 267 Old San Antonio Highway in Bandera. This week, the museum will celebrate its 1-year anniversary with a day of festivities geared for the whole family.

