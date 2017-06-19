The ultimate riverside picnic is the ...

The ultimate riverside picnic is the 26th annual Bandera RiverFest

44 min ago Read more: The Bandera County Courier

Courier archives Kids love RiverFest, slated for Saturday, June 25, at Bandera City Park. Kid-centric events include water games, sandcastle building, a slip and slide and, of course, hot dog and watermelon eating contests.

