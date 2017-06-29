Rural women at work featured at local exhibit

Beginning Tuesday, June 27, the Bandera Public Library will present "Rural Texas Women at Work, 1930-1960," an exhibition sponsored by Texas A&M University, Texas Agricultural Extension Service, Arts Council of Brazos Valley and produced by Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. It will be on display from now until the end of July.

