Rock The River!!! Music Planned For The 20th Annual Bandera Riverfest Presented by Buddy

1 hr ago

Most everyone will find some time to float on the crystal clear Medina River during Riverfest but you can bet the next favorite thing is the music! Our morning starts off with some exciting entertainment, sponsored by TJ's at the Old Forge, Bandera Idol Competition in the semi-finals event. The semifinals will feature the finalist in the youth, teen and adult division.

