Library accepts donation

Library accepts donation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Bandera County Courier

The Bandera Electric Charitable Foundation recently granted an award to the Bandera County Library. Mike Garr, Library Director, stated, "The funds from the Bandera Electric Charitable Foundation allowed the library to finance an excellent program and exhibits from Humanities Texas that could not be paid for through the library's annual budget."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bandera Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tink-a-Taco 45 min Sarah 14
Slap a BEANER last week... 1 hr Slappy Beanie 1
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 1 hr Cowboy 7,996
EXCLUSIVE! ACI Bathhouse customers sound off... (May '11) 4 hr Toe Cutter 171
News 4 S.A. men charged with child sexual assault in... 5 hr l_MA0 4
Inbreds purging themselves from society Wed wild 3
Kris Wed TruthWillBeFound 1
See all Bandera Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bandera Forum Now

Bandera Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bandera Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Bandera, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,709 • Total comments across all topics: 281,947,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC