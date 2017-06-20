LCRA, BEC Award $14,600 Grant for Fire Station Improvements
LCRA and Bandera Electric Cooperative representatives present a $14,600 grant to the Castle Lake Ranch Volunteer Fire Department for fire station improvements. The grant is part of LCRA's Community Development Partnership Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bandera Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La tranny from califas erased my post....i wond...
|1 hr
|Insider
|1
|What is wrong with Methodist Hospitals? (Jul '13)
|2 hr
|Student Nurse
|7
|San Antonio woman accused of hitting boyfriend ...
|10 hr
|l_Ol_
|1
|Curtise Swing
|14 hr
|Jess
|1
|The Bandidos & The Hell's Angel's Merger (Dec '11)
|15 hr
|Reload
|81
|BOYCOTT: Car-Vel Skateland
|17 hr
|Slappy Crackers
|6
|Tink-a-Taco
|18 hr
|Slappy Beanies
|7
Find what you want!
Search Bandera Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC