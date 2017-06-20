LCRA, BEC Award $14,600 Grant for Fir...

LCRA, BEC Award $14,600 Grant for Fire Station Improvements

LCRA and Bandera Electric Cooperative representatives present a $14,600 grant to the Castle Lake Ranch Volunteer Fire Department for fire station improvements. The grant is part of LCRA's Community Development Partnership Program.

