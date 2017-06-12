Interested in serving on the City Cou...

Interested in serving on the City Council?

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: The Bandera County Courier

The Bandera City Council is still accepting applications for a temporary appointment to fill the council seat vacated by Sheila Pumphrey, who resigned from the council because of health reasons. Councilmembers will appoint a resident of Bandera City to fill the vacated seat at the next city council meeting scheduled for Monday, June 19. So far, only one application has been submitted to the council for consideration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bandera Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans from Congress get shot at baseball ... 4 hr Pence 21
I BUY spanish Tejano LP Records Conjunto Oldies... (Nov '11) 8 hr Herby 29
Is it legal that stores ask customers to hand o... (Jul '11) 15 hr Boycott the stores 54
San Antonio hospitals 16 hr Welcome 11
What is wrong with Methodist Hospitals? (Jul '13) 16 hr Nurse Maria 20
Trumps are in collusion 16 hr Voter 6
Trumps talking to Russia 16 hr Voter 9
See all Bandera Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bandera Forum Now

Bandera Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bandera Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Bandera, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,993 • Total comments across all topics: 281,782,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC