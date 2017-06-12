Interested in serving on the City Council?
The Bandera City Council is still accepting applications for a temporary appointment to fill the council seat vacated by Sheila Pumphrey, who resigned from the council because of health reasons. Councilmembers will appoint a resident of Bandera City to fill the vacated seat at the next city council meeting scheduled for Monday, June 19. So far, only one application has been submitted to the council for consideration.
