How Bandera came about

In my research through the archives of Bandera County I have seen some mighty interesting documents, but one of the most fascinating documents I have found, was an original letter from E. C. de Montel to J. Marvin Hunter dated August 23, 1935, which was in a box of old documents that Gail Joiner gave me to go through. Montel was a lawyer and later County Judge of Wichita Falls, Texas.

