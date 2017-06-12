Happy faces at the Frontier Times Mus...

Happy faces at the Frontier Times Museum, familiar and new

Residents enjoyed refreshments and wine at the Chamber of Commerce sponsored wine share last Friday, hosted at The Frontier Times Museum. Casual conversations ranged from expansion plans for the museum, the constant search for grants, Vision 4 Bandera's upcoming meeting at the local park and the historical artifacts found in the museum.

