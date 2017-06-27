Dinosaur George tracks down local raptor

At the Bandera Natural History Museum self-taught paleontologist and education-oriented entrepreneur George Blasing, aka Dinosaur George, will track down the loveable yet fearsome, water-spitting, carnivorous, mechanical "Mama raptor" and her baby dinosaurs at the Bandera Natural History Museum this Saturday, July 1 at 11 am. Olivia recently made her debut at the museum's anniversary party, causing children and adults to squeal and laugh for hours.

