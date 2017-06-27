Court hears BEC solar proposal, recognizes distinguished service

The Commissioners' Court of Bandera County went about their usual business at last week's regular meeting and set a date of July 27 for a public hearing to consider a request to replat a couple of lots in the Bridlegate Subdivision, and also in the Hills of Bandera Ranch Subdivision. Road superintendent John Andrade recommended that the speed limit be reduced by 5 MPH on a particular stretch of Bottlesprings Road, and for the speed limit to be increased by 10 MPH on another stretch of road on Rohrbuch Road.

