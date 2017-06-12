Building a Better World this summer

Building a Better World this summer

Summer Reading Program Announced The Bandera Public Library announces its Summer Reading Program schedule, "Build a Better World." Pre-School program, headed by Storytime coordinator Pattie Mathis, will be from 10:30 am to noon, starting on Tuesday, June 20 and running for five weeks, skipping the Fourth of July.

