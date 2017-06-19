Biediger celebrating 50th anniversary

Biediger celebrating 50th anniversary

Claude and Lynette Biediger are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Claude, from Castroville, and Lynette Wright, from Hondo, were married on June 23, 1967 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde.

