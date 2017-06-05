Bandera Idol - "a Riverfest Tradition

The 20th Annual Bandera Riverfest is scheduled for Saturday June 24th at Bandera City Park on the banks of the beautiful Medina River. This ultimate riverside picnic is a wonderful family event that includes an open car show, BBQ cook-off, arts and crafts, river games and the Anything that Floats Regatta.

